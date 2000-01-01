Fresnillo (LSE:FRES)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FRES
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FRES
- Market Cap£4.312bn
- SymbolLSE:FRES
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINGB00B2QPKJ12
Company Profile
Fresnillo PLC is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver properties in Mexico. Its properties include Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega including the San Ramon satellite mine, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos and Noche Buena.