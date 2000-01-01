Company Profile

Friedman Industries Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and processing of steel products. The company's operating segment include Coil Products and Tubular Products. It generates maximum revenue from the Coil Products segment. The company's product and services include Temper Pass, Cut-To-Length, Whole Coils, Toll Processing, Electric Resistance Welded Pipe (ERW), New Mill Secondary and Pipe Finishing Services.Friedman Industries Inc is engaged in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing and steel and pipe distribution. The Company has two product groups coil and tubular products.