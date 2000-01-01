Company Profile

Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE is a driver of the European energy transition. It has four segments. The Natural Gas segment, which is the key revenue driver, comprises the transport and conversion of raw natural gas into treated natural gas. The Electricity segment provides infrastructure for the underground transport and conversion of electricity, which is generated from non-fossil energy sources such as wind, solar, hydro, and regenerative resources. The Clean Hydrogen segment comprises the conversion of energy from energy sources into clean hydrogen and its transportation to consumers. The Adjacent Opportunities segment concentrates on the related turnkey technologies.