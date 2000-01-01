FriendTimes Inc (SEHK:6820)

Market Info - 6820

Company Info - 6820

  • Market CapHKD0.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:6820
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorElectronic Gaming & Multimedia
  • ISINKYG371BT1022

Company Profile

FriendTimes Inc mobile game developer, publisher and operator. It conducts online games business through our Operating Entities. The group has successfully launched Legend of Empress, Fate: Royal Revenge, Royal Chaos, Rise of Queendom and other flagship products. It generates revenue through China.

