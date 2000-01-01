Company Profile

Fromageries Bel SA is engaged in developing and manufacturing of cheese. It is in three segments namely spread, snack, slice. The company offers products such as The Laughing Cow, Apericube, Babybel, and Kiri. It serves customers from Western Europe including France, North and East Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, the Near and Middle East and Greater Africa.Fromageries Bel specializes in developing and manufacturing quality, brand name cheeses enjoyed around the world. It is providing component products for the manufacture of ice cream, yogurts and creamy desserts.