Fronteo Inc ADR (NASDAQ:FTEO)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - FTEO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FTEO

  • Market Cap$118.700m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:FTEO
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorInformation Technology Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS35905J1007

Company Profile

Fronteo Inc is a technology and services company. It offers eDiscovery and Forensic services to government, domestic and international law firms and private companies such as automobile, machinery, precision and electrical.

Latest FTEO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .