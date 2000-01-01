Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corp is a Canadian-based exploration and production company. Its operations include exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves in South America. The majority of its production is crude oil, with natural gas accounting for a much smaller portion of the company's revenue. The company has two reportable segments: Colombia and Peru while most of its oil and gas are produced in Colombia, the company does have several fields in Peru.