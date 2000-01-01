Frontera Resources Corp (LSE:FRR)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - FRR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FRR

  • Market Cap£45.420m
  • SymbolLSE:FRR
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG368131069

Company Profile

Frontera Resources Corp is an international oil and gas exploration and production company. The company, along with its subsidiaries is principally engaged in the development of oil and gas projects.

Latest FRR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

FRR Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .