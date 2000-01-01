Frontera Resources Corp (LSE:FRR)
Company Info - FRR
- Market Cap£45.420m
- SymbolLSE:FRR
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINKYG368131069
Company Profile
Frontera Resources Corp is an international oil and gas exploration and production company. The company, along with its subsidiaries is principally engaged in the development of oil and gas projects.