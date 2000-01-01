Frontier Communications Corp Class B (NASDAQ:FTRCQ)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - FTRCQ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FTRCQ

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:FTRCQ
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS35906A3068

Company Profile

Frontier Communications Corp is a provider of communications services for consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The portfolio of its services includes Data and Internet services, Video services, Voice services including both the regulated and unregulated voices, Access services, and Advanced Hardware and Network Solutions.Frontier Communications Corp is a communication company providing phone, Internet, and other data transport services to residential and business customers. It offers a variety of services and products on a standalone basis and as packaged solutions.

Latest FTRCQ news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .