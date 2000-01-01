Company Profile

Frontier Communications Corp is a provider of communications services for consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The portfolio of its services includes Data and Internet services, Video services, Voice services including both the regulated and unregulated voices, Access services, and Advanced Hardware and Network Solutions.Frontier Communications Corp is a communication company providing phone, Internet, and other data transport services to residential and business customers. It offers a variety of services and products on a standalone basis and as packaged solutions.