Frontier Communications Parent Inc (NASDAQ:FYBR)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - FYBR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FYBR

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:FYBR
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS35909D1090

Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent Inc offers a variety of services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks, including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. It offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses.

Latest FYBR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .