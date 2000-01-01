Frontier Developments (LSE:FDEV)

UK company
Company Info - FDEV

  • Market Cap£463.830m
  • SymbolLSE:FDEV
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorElectronic Gaming & Multimedia
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BBT32N39

Company Profile

Frontier Developments PLC develops video games for the interactive entertainment sector. Business operations are based in the UK and its North American subsidiary, Frontier Developments Inc. in the US.

