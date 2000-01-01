Frontier Digital Ventures Ltd (ASX:FDV)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - FDV

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FDV

  • Market CapAUD201.050m
  • SymbolASX:FDV
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorInternet Content & Information
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000FDV2

Company Profile

Frontier Digital Ventures Ltd develops online classifieds businesses in underdeveloped, emerging countries or regions. It deals in property verticals, automotive verticals and general classified websites.

Latest FDV news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .