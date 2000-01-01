Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings Inc is an ultra-low-cost carrier. It offers flights throughout the United States and to select international destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company's business model is based on its unique Low Fares Done Right strategy. Frontier Group operates a fleet of over 60 narrow-body Airbus A320 family aircraft.Frontier Group Holdings Inc is an ultra low-cost carrier. It offers flights throughout the United States and to select international destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean.