Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC)
North American company
- Market Cap$4.054bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:ULCC
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorAirlines
- Currency
- ISINUS35909R1086
Company Profile
Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings Inc is an ultra-low-cost carrier. It offers flights throughout the United States and to select international destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company's business model is based on its unique Low Fares Done Right strategy. Frontier Group operates a fleet of over 60 narrow-body Airbus A320 family aircraft.