Frontier Lithium Inc (TSX:FL)
Company Profile
Frontier Lithium Inc is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, & development of hard rock, high grade, rare metal resource properties including lithium, tantalum, cesium & rubidium. Its project includes the PAK Project.