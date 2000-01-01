Company Profile

Frontier Resources Ltd engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold, silver and other base metal projects in Papua New Guinea. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, bismuth, lead, molybdenum, zinc, and other base metal deposits. The company has interest in two exploration Licenses in Papua New Guinea namely Bulago Exploration License and Muller Range.Frontier Resources Ltd engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold, silver and other base metal projects in Papua New Guinea and Tasmania.