Frontier Services Group Ltd (SEHK:500)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 500
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 500
- Market CapHKD1.688bn
- SymbolSEHK:500
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINBMG3729C1001
Company Profile
Frontier Services Group Ltd together with its subsidiaries provides aviation and logistics services. It is also engaged in the provision of online financial market information and direct investments.