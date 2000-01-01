Frontier Smart Technologies Group Ltd (LSE:FST)
Company Info - FST
- Market Cap£11.450m
- SymbolLSE:FST
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSemiconductors
- Currency
- ISINKYG3730C1078
Company Profile
Frontier Smart Technologies Group Ltd is a UK technology company focused on digital radio and smart audio solutions. The company provides chips, modules and software for consumer audio devices.