Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - FRO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FRO

  • Market Cap$2.227bn
  • SymbolNYSE:FRO
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Midstream
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG3682E1921

Company Profile

Frontline Ltd is an oil tanker shipping firm. The company operates a fleet of crude oil tankers that transports crude oil internationally under short- and medium-term contracts. Some of the vessels also transport raw materials such as iron ore and coal.

Latest FRO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .