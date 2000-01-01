FRP Advisory Group Ordinary Shares (LSE:FRP)

UK company
Market Info - FRP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FRP

  • Market Cap£190.000m
  • SymbolLSE:FRP
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCapital Markets
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BL9BW044

Company Profile

FRP Advisory Group PLC is a professional services firm offering advisory services to companies, lenders, investors and other stakeholders, as well as individuals. The company's services include Restructuring advisory; Corporate finance; Debt advisory; Forensic services; and Pensions advisory. It advises across multiple sectors and all business sizes, principally servicing smaller and mid-market companies.

