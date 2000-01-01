FRP Advisory Group Ordinary Shares (LSE:FRP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FRP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FRP
- Market Cap£190.000m
- SymbolLSE:FRP
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINGB00BL9BW044
Company Profile
FRP Advisory Group PLC is a professional services firm offering advisory services to companies, lenders, investors and other stakeholders, as well as individuals. The company's services include Restructuring advisory; Corporate finance; Debt advisory; Forensic services; and Pensions advisory. It advises across multiple sectors and all business sizes, principally servicing smaller and mid-market companies.