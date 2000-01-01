Frugl Group Ltd (ASX:FGL)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - FGL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FGL

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:FGL
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorInternet Content & Information
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000094161

Company Profile

Frugl Group Ltd is engaged in developing a grocery comparison and wellness mobile application. Frugl is a data insight business utilizing a price comparison platform. It allows users to compare the cost of goods between different supermarkets in local areas.Wangle Technologies Ltd is a software technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of consumer App 'Wangle' in Australia.

Latest FGL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .