Frugl Group Ltd (ASX:FGL)
APAC company
This share can be held in
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:FGL
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorInternet Content & Information
- Currency
- ISINAU0000094161
Company Profile
Frugl Group Ltd is engaged in developing a grocery comparison and wellness mobile application. Frugl is a data insight business utilizing a price comparison platform. It allows users to compare the cost of goods between different supermarkets in local areas.Wangle Technologies Ltd is a software technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of consumer App 'Wangle' in Australia.