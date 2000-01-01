FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FSBW
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FSBW
- Market Cap$282.850m
- SymbolNASDAQ:FSBW
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS30263Y1047
Company Profile
FS Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank. The bank delivers banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses and industry niches within distinct Puget Sound area communities.