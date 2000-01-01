Company Profile

FSA Group Ltd is an Australian company that provides credit services. It provides debt solutions and direct lending services to individuals and businesses. It has divided its business into Services and Consumer Lending. Services segment, which is the key revenue driver, consists of individuals who rely upon a debt agreement or a personal insolvency agreement or bankruptcy to address their unmanageable debt. Consumer lending segment provides non-conforming home loan and personal loan markets consist of lenders who provide loan products to an individual who is unlikely to conform to the lending criteria of the banks.FSA Group Ltd provides debt solutions and direct lending services to individuals and businesses. It offers budgeting assistance, informal creditor arrangements, debt agreements, consulting and arrangement of third party finance, among others.