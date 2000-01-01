FSE Services Group Ltd (SEHK:331)

APAC company
Company Info - 331

  • Market CapHKD1.746bn
  • SymbolSEHK:331
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG3727N1088

Company Profile

FSE Services Group Ltd provides electrical and mechanical engineering services. The Company is also engaged in the provision of environmental engineering services and products, and the trading and retail sales of building materials.

