FTE Networks Inc (AMEX:FTNW)
- Market Cap$31.300m
- SymbolAMEX:FTNW
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorCommunication Equipment
- Currency
- ISINUS30283R4020
FTE Networks Inc acts as a provider of international and regional telecommunications and technology systems and infrastructure services. It also offers managed information technology, telecommunications services and staffing solutions.