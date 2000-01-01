Company Profile

FTI Consulting Inc is a U.S.-based firm that generates its sales from providing professional business advisory services to customers. The company operates through five segments, namely corporate finance and restructuring, forensic and litigation consulting, economic consulting, technology, and strategic communications. Customers of the company come from a wide array of sectors, including construction, energy and power, environmental, financial institutions, healthcare and life science, insurance, real estate and infrastructure, retail and consumer products, telecom, media, and technology. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from serving customers in the United States.FTI Consulting Inc along with its subsidiaries is a business advisory firm. It provides services including corporate finance/restructuring, forensic and litigation consulting, economic consulting, technology and strategic communications.