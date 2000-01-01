Company Profile

FTS International Inc is operates in the energy sector of United States. It caters to the oil and gas industry as one of the largest providers of hydraulic fracturing services in North America. The objective of hydraulic fracturing is to enhance hydrocarbon flow in oil and natural gas wells, thereby increasing the amount of hydrocarbons recovered. The company also has significant maintenance and repair capabilities, and it manufactures replacement parts to support its operations and enhance its asset utilization.FTS International Inc is a provider of hydraulic fracturing services in North America based on both active and total horsepower of its equipment. It operates in the United States.