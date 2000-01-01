Fu Shou Yuan International Group Ltd (SEHK:1448)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1448
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1448
- Market CapHKD15.290bn
- SymbolSEHK:1448
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorPersonal Services
- Currency
- ISINKYG371091086
Company Profile
Fu Shou Yuan International Group Ltd together with its subsidiaries is engaged in the sale of burial plots and provision of cemetery maintenance services. Its business segments are Burial services, Funeral services, and Auxiliary services.