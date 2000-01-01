Company Profile

Fu Yu Corp Ltd is a Singapore based plastic product manufacturer. Its main businesses are injection moulding and tool fabrication. The group is primarily engaged in providing vertically-integrated services for the manufacture of precision plastic components and the fabrication of precision moulds and dies. In addition, the firm also provides other services like surface treatment and mechanical and electrical assembly services. The company operates in the geographical segments of Singapore, China, and Malaysia, of which majority of the revenue is derived from China.