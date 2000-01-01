FuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FUBO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FUBO
- Market Cap$423.590m
- SymbolNYSE:FUBO
- IndustryCommunication Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS35953D1046
Company Profile
FuboTV Inc offers consumers a live TV streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company generates revenues through the sale of subscription services and the sale of advertisements in the United States.Recall Studios Inc is a virtual reality and media production company. The company is engaged in film and television production, game development, and branding.