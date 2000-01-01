Fudakin Ltd (EURONEXT:MLKIN)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MLKIN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MLKIN

  • Market Cap€0.000m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:MLKIN
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorConglomerates
  • Currency
  • ISINHK0000058989

Company Profile

Fudakin Ltd operates through its subsidiaries, Shenzhen Fudakin Plastic & Metal Limited, a producer of injection molds And Shenzhen Fudakin Photoelectrics Technology Limited, a company engaged in the design and manufacture of LED and components LCD.

Latest MLKIN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .