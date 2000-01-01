Company Profile

Fufeng Group Ltd manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals primarily used by the food and agricultural industries. The firm organizes itself into two segments based on product type. The amino acid segment, which generates the majority of revenue, primarily sells monosodium glutamate (MSG), which is an additive used in the food industry. The segment also sells fertilizers, sweeteners, and products made from refining corn. The xanthan gum segment sells xanthan gum and other food additives to the food industry. The majority of revenue comes from China.Fufeng Group Ltd manufactures and sells fermentation- based food additive and biochemical products and starch-based products. The group's products are primarily organised into two business segments, namely Amino acid segment and Xanthan gum segment.