Fufeng Group Ltd (SEHK:546)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 546

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 546

  • Market CapHKD8.927bn
  • SymbolSEHK:546
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorSpecialty Chemicals
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG368441195

Company Profile

Fufeng Group Ltd manufactures and sells fermentation- based food additive and biochemical products and starch-based products. The group's products are primarily organised into two business segments, namely Amino acid segment and Xanthan gum segment.

Latest 546 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .