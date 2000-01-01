Company Profile

Fugro NV is a provider of geo-intelligence and asset integrity solutions for construction, infrastructure, and natural resources projects. The company collects geotechnical and survey data on onshore and offshore oil fields. The business activities of the group are carried out through Marine, Land, and Geoscience divisions. The group derives majority of revenue from its Marine segment, which encompasses soil testing and related solutions. The Land segment involves the ascertainment of soil characteristics via the same above techniques. The Geoscience segment supplies services to acquire geophysical data, supporting the production of offshore gas and oil fields. Fugro earns most of its revenue in Europe.Fugro NV is a geological data provider. It is engaged in providing earth and engineering data, information and advice required for the design, construction and maintenance of land and marine infrastructure, industrial installations and buildings.