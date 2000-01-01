Fuguiniao Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:1819)
- Market CapHKD5.189bn
- SymbolSEHK:1819
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorFootwear And Accessories
- ISINCNE100001QT9
Fuguiniao Co Ltd manufactures footwear and menswear that are sold in China. The company serves as a contract manufacturer for third-party brands in addition to manufacturing products that it sells under Fuguiniao, FGN, and AnyWalk brands.