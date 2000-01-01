Fuguiniao Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:1819)

Company Info - 1819

  • Market CapHKD5.189bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1819
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorFootwear And Accessories
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100001QT9

Company Profile

Fuguiniao Co Ltd manufactures footwear and menswear that are sold in China. The company serves as a contract manufacturer for third-party brands in addition to manufacturing products that it sells under Fuguiniao, FGN, and AnyWalk brands.

