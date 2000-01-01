Fujian Nuoqi Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:1353)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1353

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1353

  • Market CapHKD610.790m
  • SymbolSEHK:1353
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100001QZ6

Company Profile

Fujian Nuoqi Co Ltd. is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company involved in the design, manufacture and retailing of men’s fashion casual wear apparels.

Latest 1353 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .