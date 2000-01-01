Fujian Zhenyun Plastics Industry Co Ltd (SGX:5KT)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 5KT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 5KT

  • Market CapSGD0.000m
  • SymbolSGX:5KT
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE1000007L2

Company Profile

Fujian Zhenyun Plastics Industry Co Ltd is a China-based company, engaged in the plastic business. It is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of plastic pipes, and fittings for piping systems pipe.

Latest 5KT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .