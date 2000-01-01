Fulcrum Utility Services Ltd (LSE:FCRM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FCRM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FCRM
- Market Cap£61.630m
- SymbolLSE:FCRM
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Regulated Gas
- Currency
- ISINKYG368851047
Company Profile
Fulcrum Utility Services Ltd is an independent multi-utility infrastructure and services provider. Its principal activities are the provision of unregulated utility connections and independent gas transportation services in the UK.