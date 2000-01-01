Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - FLGT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FLGT

  • Market Cap$244.730m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:FLGT
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDiagnostics & Research
  • Currency
  • ISINUS3596641098

Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics Inc is a technology company offering genetic testing to provide physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information used to improve the overall quality of patient care.

Latest FLGT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .