Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FORK
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FORK
- Market Cap$37.590m
- SymbolNASDAQ:FORK
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINKYG3729B1023
Company Profile
Fuling Global Inc is a specialized production and distribution company for environmentally-friendly plastic serviceware with primary customers from the United States and European countries.