Full Metal Minerals Ltd A (TSX:FMM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FMM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FMM
- Market CapCAD0.560m
- SymbolTSX:FMM
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA35968C6045
Company Profile
Full Metal Minerals Ltd is a Canada-based mineral exploration company which engages principally in the acquisition, exploration and development of resource properties. The company owns an interest in Highbury properties.