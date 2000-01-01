Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:YMM)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - YMM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - YMM
- Market Cap$0.000m
- SymbolNYSE:YMM
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINUS35969L1089
Company Profile
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides comprehensive services for shippers and truckers through its mobile and website platforms. Its principal operations are in the People's Republic of China. The group derives its revenues principally from shippers' and truckers' use of its platforms in connection with freight matching services and value-added services.