Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:YMM)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - YMM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - YMM

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNYSE:YMM
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINUS35969L1089

Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides comprehensive services for shippers and truckers through its mobile and website platforms. Its principal operations are in the People's Republic of China. The group derives its revenues principally from shippers' and truckers' use of its platforms in connection with freight matching services and value-added services.

Latest YMM news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .