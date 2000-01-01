Fullshare Holdings Ltd (SEHK:607)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 607
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 607
- Market CapHKD3.429bn
- SymbolSEHK:607
- IndustryReal Estate
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINKYG3690U1058
Company Profile
Fullshare Holdings Ltd is engaged in the property development and investment, tourism, provision of healthcare products and development and new energy business.