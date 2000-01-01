Fullshare Holdings Ltd (SEHK:607)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 607

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 607

  • Market CapHKD3.429bn
  • SymbolSEHK:607
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG3690U1058

Company Profile

Fullshare Holdings Ltd is engaged in the property development and investment, tourism, provision of healthcare products and development and new energy business.

Latest 607 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .