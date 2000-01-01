Fullsun International Holdings Group Co Ltd (SEHK:627)

APAC company
Share Price Chart

Market Info - 627

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 627

  • Market CapHKD2.091bn
  • SymbolSEHK:627
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG9298R1887

Company Profile

Fullsun International Holdings Group Co Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in trading of construction materials and property investment.

Latest 627 news

