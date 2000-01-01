Fullwealth International Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1034)
Market Info - 1034
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1034
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:1034
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINKYG3691M1024
Company Profile
Fullwealth International Group Holdings Ltd is a contractor undertaking civil engineering works in Hong Kong. Its civil engineering works are classified into three categories including site formation; excavation and lateral support works and pile cap construction; and roads and drainage and waterworks.