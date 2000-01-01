Fullwealth International Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1034)

Company Info - 1034

  • Market CapHKD0.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:1034
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG3691M1024

Company Profile

Fullwealth International Group Holdings Ltd is a contractor undertaking civil engineering works in Hong Kong. Its civil engineering works are classified into three categories including site formation; excavation and lateral support works and pile cap construction; and roads and drainage and waterworks.

