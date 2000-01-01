Company Profile

With approximately $18 billion in assets, Fulton Financial operates over 250 branches across five states. Over 60% of the bank's operations reside in Pennsylvania, with New Jersey and Maryland accounting for another 34%. Assembled through a series of acquisitions over the last 20 years, Fulton has kept a community-bank feel, operating through six subsidiary banks. The bank's loan portfolio consists of 45% commercial real estate and construction, 30% C&I lending, 15% in consumer borrowing, and 10% in residential mortgage.Fulton Financial Corp is a multi-bank financial holding company. It provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. The company's primary source of revenue is interest income on loans.