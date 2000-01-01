Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - FULT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FULT

  • Market Cap$1.789bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:FULT
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS3602711000

Company Profile

With approximately $18 billion in assets, Fulton Financial operates over 250 branches across five states. Over 60% of the bank's operations reside in Pennsylvania, with New Jersey and Maryland accounting for another 34%. Assembled through a series of acquisitions over the last 20 years, Fulton has kept a community-bank feel, operating through six subsidiary banks. The bank's loan portfolio consists of 45% commercial real estate and construction, 30% C&I lending, 15% in consumer borrowing, and 10% in residential mortgage.Fulton Financial Corp is a multi-bank financial holding company. It provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. The company's primary source of revenue is interest income on loans.

Latest FULT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .