Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Ltd is a Canadian-focused exploration and development company positioned in three prolific mining regions across the country. The company will aggressively grow and advance its multi-million-ounce gold platform through project development and potential new discoveries. Fury Gold is committed to upholding the highest industry standards for corporate governance, environmental stewardship, community engagement and sustainable mining.Auryn Resources Inc is a junior exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. It has two material mineral properties, the Committee Bay Project, a gold exploration property, and Homestake Ridge Project.