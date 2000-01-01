Company Profile

Fuse Cobalt Inc is a Canadian based exploration company. It is focused on exploration for high value metals required for the manufacturing of batteries. Its projects include Ontario Cobalt Properties, Glencore Bucke Property, and Teledyne Cobalt Project.LiCo Energy Metals Inc is a Canada based exploration company. The company's projects comprise Glencore Bucke Property, Teledyne cobalt project, Purickuta exploitation project, Dixie Valley Exploration Project and Black Rock Desert Exploration project.