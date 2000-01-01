Fuse Cobalt Inc (TSX:FUSE)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FUSE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FUSE
- Market CapCAD11.220m
- SymbolTSX:FUSE
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorOther Industrial Metals & Mining
- Currency
- ISINCA36116V1067
Company Profile
Fuse Cobalt Inc is a Canadian based exploration company. It is focused on exploration for high value metals required for the manufacturing of batteries. Its projects include Ontario Cobalt Properties, Glencore Bucke Property, and Teledyne Cobalt Project.LiCo Energy Metals Inc is a Canada based exploration company. The company's projects comprise Glencore Bucke Property, Teledyne cobalt project, Purickuta exploitation project, Dixie Valley Exploration Project and Black Rock Desert Exploration project.