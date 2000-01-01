Company Profile

Futura Medical PLC is a major drug manufacturer based in the United Kingdom. It lays primary focus exclusively on topically applied pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices which are developed using a highly efficient and proprietary transdermal delivery technology, DermaSys. DermaSys is a versatile technology that can be customized to suit the specific active compound being used and the therapeutic indication. Futura's products are used mainly for the treatment of erectile dysfunction and pain relief. Most of its revenue is secured from the Middle East region.Futura Medical PLC is a UK based drug manufacturer. Its business is to manufacture pharmaceutical products mainly for the treatment of erectile dysfunction and a measure against pain relief.