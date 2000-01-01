Future Bright Mining Holdings Ltd (SEHK:2212)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 2212

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2212

  • Market CapHKD309.600m
  • SymbolSEHK:2212
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorBuilding Materials
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG3700E1171

Company Profile

Future Bright Mining Holdings Ltd is a marble mining company. The Company is engaged in mining exploration and sale of marble. Its project includes Yiduoyan Project located in the PRC.

Latest 2212 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .