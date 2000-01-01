Future Bright Mining Holdings Ltd (SEHK:2212)
- Market CapHKD309.600m
- SymbolSEHK:2212
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorBuilding Materials
- ISINKYG3700E1171
Future Bright Mining Holdings Ltd is a marble mining company. The Company is engaged in mining exploration and sale of marble. Its project includes Yiduoyan Project located in the PRC.